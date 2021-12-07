Penn State assistant, Poindexter, enshrined in the Hall of Fame

Anthony Poindexter is honored during the College football Hall of Fame Ceremony -Photo by the NFF

LAS VEGAS (WTAJ) — As Penn State co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter’s name continues to be tied to the head coaching vacancy at Virginia, the coach was enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Poindexter was a two-time All-American at Virginia with many expecting him to be a first-round draft pick. Injuries during his senior season, however, derailed his career.

While speaking during Tuesday’s ceremony, he credited his team for his successes.

“Most people go back to 1995, we were playing Florida State. They were 28-0 in the league. The stop of Warrick Dunn on the goal line I think elevated my career or status as a player to a new level,” he said. “But just like all these people sitting up here, I am here because of my teammates and coaches.”

Poindexter was one of 19 enshrined. The class of 2020 includes the likes of Eric Dickerson, Steve McNair and David Pollack. The full list is below. The Class of 2021, and this year’s Campbell Trophy finalists were also honored Tuesday.

Sean Clifford was a finalist for the award often coined the “academic Heisman.” As a finalist, he was honored as a National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete.

Congrats to our guy @seancliff14 who's in Vegas to be recognized as an NFF Scholar-Athlete & Campbell Trophy finalist‼️ #WeAre pic.twitter.com/aah1QJfXGi — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 8, 2021

COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2020

PLAYERS

Lomas Brown – OT, Florida (1981-84)

Keith Byars – RB, Ohio State (1982-85)

Eric Crouch – QB, Nebraska (1998-2001)

Eric Dickerson – RB, Southern Methodist (1979-82)

Glenn Dorsey – DT, LSU (2004-07)

John Elliott – OT, Michigan (1984-87)

Jason Hanson – PK, Washington State (1988-91)

E.J. Henderson – LB, Maryland (1999-2002)

E.J. Junior – DE, Alabama (1977-80)

Steve McNair – QB, Alcorn State (1991-94)

Cade McNown – QB, UCLA (1995-98)

Leslie O’Neal – DT, Oklahoma State (1982-85)

Anthony Poindexter – DB, Virginia (1995-98)

David Pollack – DE, Georgia (2001-04)

Bob Stein – DE, Minnesota (1966-68)

Michael Westbrook – WR, Colorado (1991-94)

Elmo Wright – WR, Houston (1968-70)

COACHES

Dick Sheridan – Furman (1978-85), North Carolina State (1986-92)

Andy Talley – St. Lawrence NY, Villanova (1985-2016)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2020

PLAYERS

Harris Barton – OT, North Carolina (1983-86)

David Fulcher – DB, Arizona State (1983-85)

Dan Morgan – LB, Miami FL

Carson Palmer – QB, Southern California (1998-2002)

Tony Romo – QB, Eastern Illinois (1999-2002)

Kenneth Sims – DT, Texas (1978-81)

C.J. Spiller – RB/KR, Clemson (2006-09)

Darren Sproles – RB, Kansas State (2001-04)

Aaron Taylor – OT, Notre Dame (1990-93)

Andre Tippett – DE, Iowa (1979-81)

Al Wilson – LB, Tennessee (1995-98)

COACHES

Rudy Hubbard – Florida A&M (1974-85)

Bob Stoops – Oklahoma (1999-2016)