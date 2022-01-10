Penn State announces new women’s volleyball coach

Nebraska outside hitter Jazz Sweet (12) hits the ball past Penn State outside hitter Simone Lee (22) and middle blocker Tori Gorrell (11) during an NCAA Division I volleyball semifinal game Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. Nebraska won the match to advance to the championship game Saturday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Katie Schumacher-Cawley has been named the new head coach of Penn State women’s volleyball, according to an announcement from Penn State Athletics.

Schumacher-Cawley is the third head coach in program history and comes after Russ Rose announced his retirement. She has served as an assistant coach for Penn State for the past four seasons. She played for Penn State volleyball from 1998-2002 and the Lady Lions basketball team from 2001-02.

Katie Schumacher-Cawley helped lead Penn State to its first NCAA title in 1999. She rounded out her collegiate career with 1,310 kills, 722 digs and 299 blocks. Before coming to Penn State as an assistant coach, she was a head coach at the University of Illinois-Chicago for eight seasons and the University of Pennsylvania for one season.

“Being chosen as the next head coach at my alma mater, Penn State, is a dream come true,” said Schumacher-Cawley. “The love I have for this storied University, passionate community and all things Blue and White is unmatched.”

Russ Rose congratulated Schumacher-Cawley for her appointment as head coach to her alma mater.

“Her experience as a student-athlete in both volleyball and basketball at Penn State, as well has her loyal commitment to the program as a staff member, certainly prepare her to lead the Nittany Lions in the future,” Rose said. ” I am happy that Katie, Mike and their daughters will be able to experience being a part of the Penn State family in this special way.”