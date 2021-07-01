Penn State announces 2021-2022 Women’s Soccer schedule

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Nittany Lions Women’s soccer announced their 2021-2022 schedule.

The first game of the year is set for August 19 at home against UMass, and it will be the first fall home game of any Penn State sport!

Last season, the Nittany Lions won their 20th Big 10 Conference title and finished the season with a 12-3-1 record.

They capped off the season with their 26th-straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, where they made it to the third round.