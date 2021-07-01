Penn State announces 2021-2022 Women’s Soccer schedule

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Nittany Lions Women’s soccer announced their 2021-2022 schedule.

The first game of the year is set for August 19 at home against UMass, and it will be the first fall home game of any Penn State sport!

Last season, the Nittany Lions won their 20th Big 10 Conference title and finished the season with a 12-3-1 record.

They capped off the season with their 26th-straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, where they made it to the third round.

DateOpponent
August 19vs. UMass
August 22vs. LaSalle
August 29vs. Hofstra
September 2at West Virginia
September 5at UCF
September 9at Virginia
September 12vs. NC State (at Charlottesville, Va.)
September 19at Rutgers
September 23vs. Northwestern
September 26vs. Ohio State
September 30at Wisconsin
October 3at Minnesota
October 10vs. Maryland
October 14vs. Indiana
October 17vs. Purdue
October 21at Michigan
October 24at Michigan State
October 29-31Big Ten Conference Championship Quarterfinals
November 5Big Ten Conference Championship Semifinals
November 7Big Ten Conference Championship Final
December 3-5College Cup, at San Jose, Ca.

