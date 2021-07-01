Penn State announces 2021-2022 Women’s Soccer schedule

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Nittany Lions Women’s soccer announced their 2021-2022 schedule.
The first game of the year is set for August 19 at home against UMass, and it will be the first fall home game of any Penn State sport!
Last season, the Nittany Lions won their 20th Big 10 Conference title and finished the season with a 12-3-1 record.
They capped off the season with their 26th-straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, where they made it to the third round.
|Date
|Opponent
|August 19
|vs. UMass
|August 22
|vs. LaSalle
|August 29
|vs. Hofstra
|September 2
|at West Virginia
|September 5
|at UCF
|September 9
|at Virginia
|September 12
|vs. NC State (at Charlottesville, Va.)
|September 19
|at Rutgers
|September 23
|vs. Northwestern
|September 26
|vs. Ohio State
|September 30
|at Wisconsin
|October 3
|at Minnesota
|October 10
|vs. Maryland
|October 14
|vs. Indiana
|October 17
|vs. Purdue
|October 21
|at Michigan
|October 24
|at Michigan State
|October 29-31
|Big Ten Conference Championship Quarterfinals
|November 5
|Big Ten Conference Championship Semifinals
|November 7
|Big Ten Conference Championship Final
|December 3-5
|College Cup, at San Jose, Ca.