Penn State adds two more on late signing day

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State football added two more recruits on Wednesday’s late signing day.

Safety/ defensive back Tyrece Mills is part of the illustrious Lackawanna Community College pipeline to Penn State. The 6-foot, 205 pound Philadelphia-native is a three-star recruit. 247Sports ranks him 14th nationally for junior college players, and third amongst that group at his position.

Penn State also welcomes offensive lineman Vega Ioane, a three-star recruit from Graham, Wa. Ioane was originally committed to the University of Washington, before de-committing and deciding to come across the country.

The 6-4, 330 pound lineman made his official visit to State College last weekend. According to 247Sports, Vegas is ranked 26th nationally at his position.

Mills and Ioane are the 24th and 25th players to sign with Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class, which is ranked sixth in the country.

Nine of those players enrolled early and are currently attending Penn State.

According to 247, the Nittany Lions inked one five-star recruit and 15 four-star players, nine of whom are top-10 nationally players at their position.

