Penn State adds two more on late signing day

A general view of Beaver Stadium before an NCAA college football game between Michigan and Penn State in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State football added two more recruits on Wednesday’s late signing day.

Safety/ defensive back Tyrece Mills is part of the illustrious Lackawanna Community College pipeline to Penn State. The 6-foot, 205 pound Philadelphia-native is a three-star recruit. 247Sports ranks him 14th nationally for junior college players, and third amongst that group at his position.

Penn State also welcomes offensive lineman Vega Ioane, a three-star recruit from Graham, Wa. Ioane was originally committed to the University of Washington, before de-committing and deciding to come across the country.

The 6-4, 330 pound lineman made his official visit to State College last weekend. According to 247Sports, Vegas is ranked 26th nationally at his position.

Mills and Ioane are the 24th and 25th players to sign with Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class, which is ranked sixth in the country.

Nine of those players enrolled early and are currently attending Penn State.

According to 247, the Nittany Lions inked one five-star recruit and 15 four-star players, nine of whom are top-10 nationally players at their position.

NamePositionHt/ WtHometownRankingSocial Media
Drew AllarQB6-4.5 / 228Medina, Oh.★★★★★@AllarDrew
@drew.allar
Kaytron AllenRB5-11 / 220Bradenton, Fl.★★★★@kaytron_allen
@kayytronallen
Kaleb ArtisDL6-4 / 290New Meadows, N.Y.★★★@KalebArtis2022
@k.official58
Alex BacchettaP6-3 / 200Atlanta, Ga.★★★@AlexBacchetta
@alexbacchetta
Abdul CarterLB6-4 / 235Glenside, Pa.★★★★@ab22j
@abdu1carter
Jerry CrossTE6-6 / 257Milwaukee★★★★@thejerrycross
@_thejerrycross_
Dani Dennis-SuttonDL6-5 / 250Owings Mills, Md.★★★★@DaniDennis302
@thedanidennis
Cristian DriverS5-11 / 185Argyle, Tx.★★★★@CristianDriver_
@cristian_driver
Zane DurantDT6-1 / 251Lake Nona, Fl.★★★★@darealbabyzane
@darealbabyzane
Omari EvansWR6-0 / 170Killeen, Tx.★★★@_realmar13
@omarievans_
Mekhi FlowersATH6-1 / 190Harrisburg, Pa.★★★★@MehkiFlowers
@officialmehkiflowers
Vega IoaneOL6-4 / 330Graham, Wa.★★★@vegaioane17
@vegaioane73
Anthony IveyWR6-0 / 190Lancaster, Pa.★★★★@AnthonyIvey16
@theiveyking
Tyler JohnsonWR6-0 / 175Ridgeway, Va.★★★@ItzTyler03
@tj2k._
Maleek McNeilOL6-7 / 340New York★★★@MaleekMcNeil
@maleek.king_
Cam MillerCB6-0 / 180Jacksonville, Fl.★★★★@Cam_miller8
@thecammiller_
Tyrece MillsS / DB6-0 / 205Philadelphia★★★@TYRECEMILLS5
@rece5ive
JB NelsonOT6-6 / 310Scranton, Pa.★★★★@Never_giveup95
@jb.nelson77
Beau PribulaQB6-2 / 215York, Pa.★★★@beauprib
@beauprib
Kaden SaundersWR5-10 / 172Westerville, Oh.★★★★@KSaunders03
@k.saunders02
Drew SheltonOT6-5 / 290Downington, Pa.★★★★@drewshelt7
@drew.shelton7
Nick SingletonRB6-0 / 210Shillington Pa.★★★★@nichola14110718
@nick.singleton10
Ken TalleyEdge6-3 / 230Philadelphia★★★★@KenTalley22
@kentalley22
Kevin Winston Jr.DB6-1 / 190Columbia, Md.★★★★@KevinWinstonJr1
@kevinwinstonjr
Keon WylieLB6-2 / 210Philadelphia★★★@KeonWylie
@kewyli

