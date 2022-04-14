UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (WTAJ) — Penn State basketball added a pair of big-time scorers Thursday in transfers Andrew Funk, and Camren Wynter.

Funk, a 6-5 guard out of Bucknell averaged 17.6 points-per-game last year. His 82 made threes would have led all Penn State players by nearly 20.

Wynter, a 6-2 guard from Drexel averaged 15.8 points-per-game. Wynter has 1659 point in his career, and averaged double-digit scoring in each of his four years with the Dragons.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Funk and Wynter can be labeled as volume shooters, averaging 15 and 14 attempts per-game respectively.

The two should add instant scoring to a Nittany Lion offense that averaged a Big Ten worse 64.6 points-per-game.