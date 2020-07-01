Penn State addresses future outlook for football season

Fireworks go off over Beaver Stadium as the Penn State football teams takes the field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The atmosphere at Beaver Stadium will be different this season as Penn State begins to plan adjustments due to COVID-19.

Penn State athletics is currently working on guidelines related to venue seating in collaboration with the governor’s office and state protocols. Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said how athletes from the home and away teams enter the stadium and who they interact with will need to be part of the plan.

Barbour also said that tailgating and fans waiting for the team arrival may not be possible, depending on what conditions they will be in as they start to play. She hopes that as people start looking into the precautions and recommitting to the seriousness of the virus, the curve will start to flatten.

Barbour stated that if the time comes and it is not healthy and safe to play, Penn State will not be doing so.

Penn State has discussed a possible scenario of playing its football season in the spring. Barbour said that scenario would be a last resort, with the biggest challenge being the proximity to the next season and the wear and tear of the athletes.

Penn State will try to accommodate as many season ticket holders as they can this year. The school had a 94-95 percent season-ticket renewal rate and an additional 3,000 purchases. Barbour does not think a full house scenario will be in the books this season.



