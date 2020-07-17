Pat Freiermuth named to the John Mackey Award Watch List

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Junior tight end at Penn State, Pat Freiermuth has been named to the John Mackey Award watch list, announced on Friday.

The award is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.

This is Freiermuth’s second consecutive year on the Mackey Award watch list. Mike Gesicki was a finalist for the award in 2017.

Pat Freiermuth Bio: