Parsons, Toney land on Nagurski Trophy Watch List

It’s another day – which means a couple more preseason high fives for some Penn State players.

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end Shaka Toney landed on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list Tuesday.

The award goes to the country’s best defensive player. According to the Charlotte Touchdown Club website, there are 92 players on this year’s watch list.

Parsons is on watch lists for the Bednarik Award, Butkus Award and the Lott IMPACT Trophy. He was also named a Phil Steele preseason All-American.

This is Toney’s first watch list of the summer. He enters his senior season after totaling six and a half sacks last year.