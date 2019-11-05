Parsons named semifinalist for Butkus Award

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Micah Parsons has made a habit of making life difficult for opposing offenses and now he’s getting recognized for it.

On Monday, Parsons was among 12 people named as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker.

Parsons will look to become the first Nittany Lion to earn the honor since Paul Posluszny in 2005. LaVar Arrington also won the award in 1999, and five have previously been named finalists: Shane Conlan (1986), Andre Collins (1989), Brandon Short (1999), Posluszny (2006) and Dan Connor (2007).

Parsons leads the Nittany Lions in tackles with 57. He also has six tackles for loss, one sack, two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.