UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – There’s no denying Saturday’s game between Penn State and Ohio State is big.

“Games like Ohio State-Penn State is where you make a name for yourself and I think we’re going to go down and make a name for our self,” Micah Parsons said.

Both teams come in ranked in the top-10 of every major poll, both teams rank in the top-20 in defense. Ohio State actually boasts the nation’s best scoring offense and scoring defense.