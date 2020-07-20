Parsons added to Butkus Award watch list

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State junior linebacker Micah Parsons has been named to The Butkus Award watch list, according to Penn State University on Monday.

The Butkus Award honors the top linebacker in the nation. The watch list features 51 linebackers to mirror the “51” jersey associated with the NFL Film’s best defensive player in football history, Dick Butkus.

Parsons was a finalist for the award in 2019. In 2019 he was also the Big Ten Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year and was the first sophomore in the history of the Big Ten to win the award.

The recognition doesn’t stop there. Parsons was also a 2019 first team All-Big Ten selection by coaches and media and was named a Consensus All-American by the NCAA. Multiple outlets selected him as a first team All-American, including the Associates Press, ESPN, USA Today, Sports Illustrated and Bleacher Report.

Parsons made an appearance in 13 games in the 2019 season, starting for 12. He finished the season with 10 or more tackles in three straight games and six of the final seven games.



An impressive performance stemmed from the Michigan victory in October, where Parsons tied his career high with 14 tackles, including six solo tackles. Eight of those 14 tackles held Michigan to one yard or less.

Parsons’ six career forced fumbles ranks him at seventh all-time for Penn State.

The semi-finalists for the Butkus Award are expected to be named on Nov. 2. Finalists will be announced on Nov. 23 and winners will be announced on or before Dec. 8.



