Parsons added to Bednarik Award watch list

Micah Parsons landed on another watch list for a college football award and you can bet there will be more.

Parsons is one of 90 players on the preseason watch list for the Bednarik Trophy which goes to the nation’s top defensive player.

The award is named after Chuck Bednarik. Bednarik played at Penn and is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the NFL Hall of Fame. He played for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Parsons was a consensus All-American in 2019. He enters his junior season as a linebacker with high expectations. He will be eligible for the NFL Draft following the 2020 season. Therefore, this could be the final year Parsons wears a Penn State uniform if he would choose to forgo his final year of eligibility.