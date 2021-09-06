Parker earns Big 10 Volleyball Player of the Week

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s Jonni Parker was named the Big 10 Volleyball Player of the Week after recording her 1,000th career kill against Iowa State on Sept. 3.

The senior right-side hitter was named the Most Valuable Player at the Penn State Classic. She averaged 3.89 kills, 2.44 digs and 1.22 blocks per set as the Nittany Lions swept Iowa State, Oregon and LSU.

It's been a big week for Jonni Parker! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/qw1qrHWrrw — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) September 6, 2021

This is Parker’s first career player of the week honor. The last time a Penn State player was named player of the week was when middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord earned the title in September of 2019.

Wisconsin middle blocker Dana Rettke was named the Big Ten Player of the Week last week. Other notable selections from this week include:

Defensive Player of the Week: Kayla Caffey, Nebraska

Setter of the Week: Hayley Bush, Purdue

Co-Freshman of the Week: Milan Gomillion, Maryland and Arica Davis, Ohio State

Penn State’s next match is Sept. 10 against Oregon.