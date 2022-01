Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher (97) celebrates after tackling Indiana running back Stephen Carr (5) in the first half of their NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State defensive tackle P.J Mustipher announced on Twitter he will be using his extra year of eligibility and return to Penn State for a fifth season.

Mustipher was having a solid season through five games, but his season came to an end after suffering a leg injury against Iowa in week six. Before his injury he had 16 tackles and one sack, while playing a big role in shutting down opponents run game.