Oweh, Gilliken earn Big Ten honors

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. (WTAJ) – Senior punter Blake Gillikin and redshirt freshman defensive end Jayson Oweh claimed Big Ten weekly honors for their performances against Michigan State.

Gillikin garners his second Big Ten Specialist of the Week accolade of the season and Oweh earns his first Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week honor.

Gillikin averaged 44.2 yards on eight punts. Of his eight punts, five landed inside the Michigan State 20, including three inside the 10. He now has 92 career punts inside the 20 and 48 career punts inside the 10. The eight punts ties Gillikin’s career high. Gillikin hit a 58-yard punt in the first quarter. He now has 50 career punts of 50 or more yards.

Oweh had three total tackles, including a pair of strip-sacks, against the Spartans. The redshirt freshman took down Brian Lewerke for a 7-yard loss to end the first half and seal Penn State’s third first-half shutout of the season. As the Spartans were driving early in the fourth quarter, Oweh also posted a 7-yard strip-sack of Lewerke, which was recovered by Ellis Brooks to halt the drive.