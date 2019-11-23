Ohio State’s Justin Fields was once a Penn State commit

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was almost a Nittany Lion.

The Buckeye signal caller has had a journey to Columbus. He verbally committed to Penn State during his junior year of high school. He then changed his mind and decommitted from Penn State during the summer before his senior season.

Fields chose to attend Georgia where he sat behind Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm. He then transferred to Ohio State and received an NCAA waiver to play right away.

Watch the video above for coverage from Columbus Friday night before Penn State plays at Ohio State.