Ohio State talks growing rivalry with Penn State at Big Ten Media Days

It has been a series of games you can not forget the last three years.

Penn State vs. Ohio State games have been decided by five total points the last three seasons.

It started in 2016 when Penn State’s Grant Haley ran back a blocked field goal to defeat Ohio State 24-21.

Ohio State would win the next two contests by one point each – a 39-38 and 27-26 defeat of the Nittany Lions in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

New Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day took to the podium at Big Ten Media Days Thursday and talked about the growing rivalry between the two schools.

