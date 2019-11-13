Ohio State star defender’s suspension to end before Penn State game

One of the best defensive players in the Big Ten – and the nation – will be back from his suspension just in time to play Penn State.
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young sat out the Maryland game due to a self-imposed suspension for a violation of NCAA rules. Young admitted to taking a loan from a family friend that he said he paid back.
According to ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, Ohio State announced Wednesday, Young will only have to sit out one more game – making it a two game suspension.
Penn State will play Ohio State on Nov. 23 at Noon televised on Fox.