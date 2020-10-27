Noah Cain out for remainder of 2020 season

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s Noah Cain is out for the remainder of the 2020 football season, according to head coach James Franklin.

Cain was injured early on in Penn State’s overtime loss to Indiana on Oct. 24. Franklin confirmed that the running back will be out for the rest of the season on Tuesday afternoon.

Franklin said that Cain had an unbelievable off-season and really worked for the opportunity.

Last week, it was announced that Journey Brown has an undisclosed injury as well. Brown could potentially be out for the rest of the 2020 season, but the duration of his injury has not been confirmed.

Penn State will now look to sophomore running back Devyn Ford to carry the offense. Franklin said that Ford’s leadership is going to be key for the younger players.

Ford had 69 rushing yards and one touchdown in Penn State’s matchup against Indiana.