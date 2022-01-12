Noah Cain enters transfer portal

Penn State running back Noah Cain (21) gets shoved out of bounds by Arkansas defensive back Joe Foucha during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State junior running back Noah Cain has entered the transfer portal.

Cain ran for 350 yards in 2021, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry. He lead the team in rushing touchdowns at four. He averaged 40.77 yards a game.

He missed most of the 2020 season with a knee injury.

He set the Penn State freshman record with eight rushing touchdowns in 2019 and was the first freshman to run for 100 yards in back-to-back games since Saquon Barkley in 2015.

In 2019, he was the first Penn State freshman with two rushing touchdowns in the season opener since 2008.

