UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fans will not be allowed outside of Beaver Stadium this fall as Penn State anticipates an October start to their football season.

Tailgating will also not be allowed on Penn State property on game day.

According to Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour, this decision was made to encourage social distancing and to avoid large groups of people due to COVID-19.

Penn State is expected to announce their football schedule later this week.