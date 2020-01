This Penn State national champ said he has not been nervous for a match since his freshman year.

Penn State 174-pounder Mark Hall made his debut at Carver Hawkeye arena against Iowa after the team decided to pull his redshirt in 2017.

He went on to win the national title that year.

Now he will return to the place it all began. No. 2 Penn State wrestles No. 1 Iowa Friday night in Iowa City.

Watch the video above for more.