No fans, no football? Penn State AD Barbour says it’s a possibility

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. (WTAJ) – Could you imagine Penn State playing Ohio State at Beaver Stadium with no fans?

It’s a real possibility, but would the Nittany Lions even play if they couldn’t let fans in, and thus students back on campus. Athletic Director Sandy Barbour spoke to the media last Thursday, and said from a logistic standpoint, games without fans would be possible, but she emphasized that the university will not allow students back on campus (student-athletes included), until it is safe to do so.

Penn State is scheduled to open its season on Saturday September 5th against Kent State.