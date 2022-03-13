INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 17 points and Zach Edey had 15 to lead No. 9 Purdue past Penn State 69-61 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

The third-seeded Boilermakers will face seventh-seeded Michigan State in Saturday’s semifinals. Brandon Newman, who had been out of the rotation and hadn’t played since Feb. 10, added 12 points for the Boilermakers.

Jalen Pickett scored 16 points and John Harrar had 15 points and 12 rebounds for No. 11 seed Penn State. In the post-game availability, the junior guard said he will be back for the 2022-2023 season.

