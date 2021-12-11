No. 19 Michigan State beats Penn State 80-64

Penn State forward John Harrar (21) goes around Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gabe Brown scored 15 points and Marcus Bingham Jr. had 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 19 Michigan State to an 80-64 victory over Penn State.

The 9-2 Spartans have won four straight games.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo yells during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr. passes during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Penn State forward Seth Lundy (1) is defended by Michigan State forward Julius Marble II (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Michigan State forward Gabe Brown reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

They are off to their best start since the 2017-18 season, when they started 14-2.

Seth Lundy scored 18 points and John Harrar added 16 for the Nittany Lions, who fell to 5-5.

