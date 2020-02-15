No. 13 Penn State powers past Northwestern for eighth straight win

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State jumped out to a 42-28 halftime lead on Saturday afternoon and never looked back in the second half.

The Nittany Lions knocked in 11 three pointers and used it as an equalizer to pick up a gritty win against a pesky Northwestern team, 77-61.

14,402 people showed up to the game Saturday, after hosting a sold out crowd last weekend in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State knocked in 11 threes after knocking down 14 earlier this week against Purdue.

Lamar Stevens lead the way with 23 points, while Miles Dread poured in 16 points, including four of the team’s 11 three pointers.

Penn State will take on No. 22 Illinois at the BJC on Tuesday night.