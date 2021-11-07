No. 1 seed Penn State beats no. 8 MSU in B1G Men’s Soccer quarterfinals

Nittany Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – No. 1 seeded Penn State beat no. 8 seed Michigan State 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Men’s Soccer Tournament at Jeffrey Field in University Park.

Penn State scored 25 seconds into the game. Off a throw in, sophomore forward, Peter Mangione, flicked the ball to Liam Butts, who’s initial shot was saved. Mangione, recently named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, had a diving header on the rebound to take the 1-0 lead.

Later in the first half, junior midfielder Anderew Privett found space down the left flank. He cut around a defender and found the back of the net to take the 2-0 lead.

The Nittany Lions advance with the 2-0 win. They will take on no. 4 seed Michigan in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Penn State won the Big Ten regular season title last Sunday, and secured the no. 1 seed in the Big Ten Men’s Soccer Tournament.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


app apple google

Don't Miss