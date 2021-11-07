No. 1 seed Penn State beats no. 8 MSU in B1G Men’s Soccer quarterfinals

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – No. 1 seeded Penn State beat no. 8 seed Michigan State 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Men’s Soccer Tournament at Jeffrey Field in University Park.

Penn State scored 25 seconds into the game. Off a throw in, sophomore forward, Peter Mangione, flicked the ball to Liam Butts, who’s initial shot was saved. Mangione, recently named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, had a diving header on the rebound to take the 1-0 lead.

Later in the first half, junior midfielder Anderew Privett found space down the left flank. He cut around a defender and found the back of the net to take the 2-0 lead.

FINAL | Survive and advance!!! Penn State's two first-half goals earn a win and a shutout in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/WctenxNUHk — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) November 7, 2021

The Nittany Lions advance with the 2-0 win. They will take on no. 4 seed Michigan in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Penn State won the Big Ten regular season title last Sunday, and secured the no. 1 seed in the Big Ten Men’s Soccer Tournament.

