UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) - Coming off a 7-23 in her first year as head coach of the Lady Lions, Carolyn Kieger knew when she took the job, a trip to the final four wasn't going to happen within a year.

But, as the Lady Lions coach said Thursday, she's been through situations like the one at Penn State when she coached at Miami and Marquette, and says rushing the process for results will jeopardize any progress they've made.