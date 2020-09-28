Nittany Nation Rewind: 2012 Penn State football

The 2012 Penn State football team battled back from NCAA sanctions, a coaching change and an 0-2 start to the season in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky child abuse scandal.

The team finished 8-4 and now has the number “2012” hanging in the Ring of Honor at Beaver Stadium.

We caught up with former Penn State players from that team to help tell the story of a team that did not quit, and instead succeeded, in difficult circumstances.

You can watch Part 1 of our 30-minute show Nittany Nation Rewind from Saturday, Sept. 26, in the video above.

You can watch Parts 2-4 below as well.