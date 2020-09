ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – As Penn State gets ready for its 2020 season, we’re taking a look back at great Nittany Lion seasons.

We start with the 2005 Penn State team, who helped the program back to relevancy in college football. After two sub-par seasons, it was thought by many on the outside that Joe Paterno had reached the end of his time in Happy Valley.

But, with a defense ranked among the nation’s best, and a hidden gem at quarterback, Penn State made it a season to remember.