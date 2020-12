SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kiara Lewis had 17 of her 26 points in the second half, backcourt partner Tiana Mangakahia had another solid game in her return from missing a year with cancer and No. 22 Syracuse turned back Penn State 82-72.

Mangakahia, who missed all of last season after undergoing chemotherapy and then a double mastectomy, finished with 14 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two steals.