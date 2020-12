Penn State finished the season with its fourth-straight win.

The Nittany Lions defeated Illinois 56-21 to finish the year 4-5. Penn State announced it would not play in a bowl game Saturday night.

Nittany Nation’s Jack Wascher joins the NitWits Neil Rudel (Altoona Mirror), Mark Brennan (FightOnState.com) and former Penn State quarterback Shane McGregor discuss Penn State’s final win of the season.

Watch the video at the top of this story for the full episode.