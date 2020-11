Penn State is now 0-5 for the first time in school history.

Nittany Nation’s Jack Wascher joins the Nit Wits Neil Rudel (Altoona Mirror) and Mark Brennan (FightOnState.com) to discuss Penn State’s 41-21 loss to Iowa. Former Penn State wide receiver Joe Nastasi joins the crew as well.

