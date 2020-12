Penn State wrapped up its 2020 season with a win over Illinois moving to 4-5 on the year.

Nittany Nation’s Jack Wascher joins the NitWits Neil Rudel (Altoona Mirror), Mark Brennan (FightOnState.com) and former Penn State wide receiver Joe Nastasi to discuss the team’s season as a whole.

Watch the full episode in the video at the top of this story.