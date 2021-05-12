Nittany Lions round out national, regional soccer awards

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – As the NCAA Soccer season draws to a close, Penn State Women’s and Men’s soccer teams saw multiple players chosen for national and regional awards.

For the women, seniors Sam Coffey and Kerry Abello were named Senior CLASS All-Americans for Penn State Women’s Soccer.

With both Coffey and Abello selected, Penn State is the only team with two players on the team.

Coffey was the Big 10 Midfielder of the Year, and she was named to the First-Team.

Abello was named to the Second-Team.

The pair captained their team to a 12-3-1 record, falling in the NCAA Tournament to Florida State.

For the men, four Nittany Lions were named to All-North Region Teams by United Soccer Coaches.

Redshirt seniors Brandon Hackenber and Pierre Reedy, and junior Danny Bloyou were named to the First Team.

Junior Seth Kuhn made the Second Team.

The Nittany Lions’ season ended in a loss to Georgetown in the Sweet 16.