Nittany Lions look to limit Tagovailoa

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa looks to pass against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Like Penn State, Maryland does not not run the football particularly well, as both teams sit towards the bottom of the Big Ten in rushing yards this season, so the Terrapins will rely heavily on quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to get it done through the air.

“He’s a great athlete, has a very strong arm, so he can make those though throw and is able to escape the pocket and extend plays, and he’s a great player,” said Keaton Ellis, a junior safety.

Last season against Penn State, Tagovailoa threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns in the 35-19 win of the Nittany Lions. This year, he is leading the Big Ten in passing yards and has thrown 17 touchdowns

“It’s just about playing in the framework and doing our jobs and executing,” said Curtis Jacobs, a sophomore linebacker. “I feel like when this defense is doing our jobs and executing, we don’t have any of the mental errors or execution errors, I feel like we’re one of the best in the country.”

While Maryland can score with the best of the in the Big Ten, their defense is questionable. Over the last four games, Maryland has given up on average more than 46-points-per game, including 35 in last week’s win over Indiana.

The Nittany Lions head to College Park for a 3:30 matchup with the Terrapins this Saturday.

