Nittany Lions hope to improve red zone defense

STATE COLLEGE, PA – DECEMBER 12: Jaquan Brisker #1 of the Penn State Nittany Lions warms up before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium on December 12, 2020 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Last season started poorly, but it ended better as the Nittany Lions road into the sunset with a four-game winning streak. During that winning streak, the Nittany Lions defense played its best games allowing only 17 points per game.

While the red zone defense lacked something to be desired last fall, allowing scores on 90% of red zone possessions, it wasn’t a bad year overall.

Safety Jaquan Brisker said last night any short comings from last fall have been ironed out.

“Everybody is sticking together and then us playing more faster,” said Brisker. “Sticking together was very important for us this year because last year we had a few little hiccups and we got out of sort, not looking like us, but this year we have been focusing on phase one, phase two, phase three and we got it done.”

