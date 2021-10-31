Nittany Lions emotional after OSU loss; fall to no. 22

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WTAJ) – 33-24 does not exactly tell the tale of the tape in Columbus. As Penn State falls to Ohio State on Saturday, the Nittany Lions look much more like the team we saw a couple of weeks ago. They were ranked in the top 10 in the team that got beat by Illinois last week and baffling fashion still, Penn State losing means a third straight loss.



“You feel like you’re getting better, but just not enough,” said Sean Clifford, a redshirt-senior quarterback. “It’s always you know, on myself, I feel like I could have done so much more just to change the outcome. And that’s the toughest part of being a leader is just is just battling through your own adversity as well as the teams and you know, I love these guys to the death, and just feel terrible.”



Clifford, an Ohio native, was clearly emotional after the game. Frankly, he played well enough to get the Nittany Lions a victory. He threw for over 350 yards and a touchdown, though did have that one bad interception in the fourth quarter.

The story and this one was how Ohio State responded to everything Penn State threw at them and their ability to group scores together they’re the end of the first half that 14 Point run and they’re in the third quarter with that 10 Point run. It really was the difference in this victory.



“The biggest thing is it try to affect the momentum but it’s just on us to not let that affect all momentum,” said Arnold Ebiketie, a redshirt-senior defensive end. “We know we knew it was gonna be a long game coming coming out here we knew it was gonna be talking you there was gonna make big plays. And our mindset was just a standard woman not to panic and just make plays.”



For as good as Penn State was during the month of September, October has been its mistress– the Nittany Lions dropping three of its four games during the month of October, but was still two really big games left in Michigan and Michigan State as Penn State turns the page to November and next week had on the road to play at Maryland.

