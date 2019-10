UPDATE: According to reports, Penn State officials confiscated the shirts during the warm-ups. Penn State athletics released a statement about taking away the shirts:

IOWA CITY, Ia. (WTAJ) -- In light of the letter earlier this week written by a Johnstown man saying safety Jonathan Sutherland's dreads are "disgusting" a handful of Penn State players warmed up in shirts that said "'Chains, tattoos, dreads and WE ARE."