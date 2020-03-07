Nittany Lions basketball drops finale at Northwestern, extends losing streak to three

Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington, left, and guard Courts Jones Jr., react as the walk off the court after their loss to Northwestern in an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

EVANSTON, Ill. (WTAJ) — It was a game of runs. Penn State began the game shooting 1-13, and trailing 16-2 eight minutes into the game. Then, the Nittany Lions stormed back and tied the game up at 34 at halftime.

The second half was another woeful one for Penn State. They were outscored against in the second half for the fourth straight game. The Northwestern Wildcats dominated the Nittany Lions over the last ten minutes of the game and pick a rare victory, 80-69.

Lamar Stevens lead the way for the Nittany Lions, scoring 18 points but shooting a dismal 5-20 from the field. Myles Dread added 14 points off the bench.

This is the Nittany Lion’s third straight loss, as they continue to fall in the Big Ten standings. They were once sitting at the second seed and now have moved to seventh.

Their next game will be in Indianapolis for the Big Ten conference tournament. More on when and who they’ll play will come in the next few days.