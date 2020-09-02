Nittany Lion Wrestling Club hosting freestyle event featuring former Penn State national champions

The wrestling world has been a bit quieter since COVID-19 hit. Now a number of the sport’s top performers are getting together for an event hosted by the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club.

The NLWC announced a freestyle wrestling event broadcast exclusively online for September 19.

According to a release on the NLWC’s website, the event will feature former Penn State NCAA champions Bo Nickal, Jason Nolf, Zain Retherford and Vincenzo Joseph. The event will also feature other NLWC standouts in Olympic champion Kyle Snyder (Ohio State) and former All-American Thomas Gilman (Iowa).

The full wrestling matchup card is as follows:

Bo Nickal (NLWC) vs. Alex Dieringer (Oklahoma State 3X NCAA champion)

Kyle Snyder (NLWC) vs. Mike Macchiavello (NC State NCAA champion)

Jason Nolf (NLWC) vs. David McFadden (VA Tech All-American)

Zain Retherford (NLWC) vs. Alex Pantaleo (Michigan All-American)

Thomas Gilman (NLWC) vs. Darian Cruz (Lehigh NCAA champion)

Greg Kirkvliet (NLWC) vs. Youssif Hemida (Maryland All-American)

Nick Nevills (NLWC) vs. Jordan Wood (Lehigh All-American)

Jennifer Page (NLWC) vs. Desiree Zavala

Jane Valencia (NLWC) vs. Lauren Louive

Four other competitors will take the mat against opponents to be decided:

Vincenzo Joseph (NLWC)

Bekzod Abdurakhmonov (NLWC)

Malik Amine (Michigan NCAA qualifier)

Domenic Abounader (Michigan All-American)

The event will be broadcast exclusively on Rofkin – a subscription based website where you can view a variety of content.

According to the NLWC’s media release, a subscription to Rofkin will cost $9.99.

“For information on how to subscribe to the NLWC Rokfin page and view the event, visit https://rokfin.com/NLWC. Rokfin Inc. is a creator-first digital platform that rewards media companies and content creators for the full value they generate. Every subscriber on Rokfin pays $9.99 and can access all channels on the platform.”