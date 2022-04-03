UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Second-year offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich says he hope to target a trio of Penn State tight ends more this season.

Sophomore Theo Johnson, redshirt-junior Brenton Strange, and sophomore Tyler Warren all returning for year two in Yurcich’s offense.

In the 2021 season, the trio combined for 44 catches for 499 yards and five touchdowns. Strange finished fourth on the team in receptions and yards, while Johnson was fifth in both categories.

Of the eight tight ends on the roster, six are underclassmen– Strange is the only upperclassman with any real playing time.

Although they are young, Yurcich is impressed with the trio’s versatility and leadership, and fans can expect the tight ends to be targeted more this year.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

“The top three guys are really fun to coach,” said Yurcich. “Their leadership, from what those guys are all about, from inside their chest is tremendous. They love football. They love it here, they’re great teammates. But, also, they’re very talented. They can block, they can play in space, they can run routes, they can all catch the ball. Very excited about all those guys, but their attitude is what strikes me. They’re all very unselfish.”

Spring practices lead up to the Blue-White Game on April 23. We will be live for coverage of the game and the festivities.