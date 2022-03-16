DETROIT (WTAJ) — Nine Penn State wrestlers are set to wrestle in the NCAA championship wrestling meet in Detroit, headlined by four Nittany Lions looking to defend their individual crowns.

Nick Lee, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks, and Roman Bravo Young are all 2021 champions. All but Brooks are top seeds at their weight class, Brooks is seeded two behind Big Ten champion Myles Amine.

Sophomore Beau Bartlett is Penn State only first timer heading to the NCAA tournament, the other eight have a combined 49-20 record at nationals.

Penn State has won eight NCAA Wrestling championship, seven under head coach Cael Sanderson, most recently in 2019. Penn State is the favorite to win the nation title despite losing the Big Ten championship to Michigan. In both 2017 and 2018 Penn State lost the conference meet, but went on to win a national title.

Below are Penn State’s first round pairings. The tournament’s first session begins Thursday at noon on ESPNU, the second session is Thursday night, beginning 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.

PENN STATE’S FIRST ROUN PAIRINGS

125 LBS

16. Drew Hildebrandt vs. 17. Anthony Noto (Lock Haven)

133 LBS

1. Roman Bravo-Young vs. Domenic Zaccone (Campbell)/Dominic LaJoie (Cornell)

141 LBS

1. Nick Lee vs. Dylan Cedeno (Virginia)/Josh Mason (Bloomsburg)

149 LBS

13. Beau Bartlett vs. Colin Realbuto (No. Illinois)

157 LBS

16. Brady Berge vs. Hunter Willits (Oregon St.)

174 LBS

1. Carter Starocci vs. Connor O`Neill (Rutgers)/Dominic Solis (Maryland)

184 LBS

2. Aaron Brooks vs. 31. A.J. Burkhard (Lehigh)

197 LBS

1. Max Dean vs. Matthew Waddel (Chatanooga)/ Will Feldkamp (Clarion)

285 LBS

4. Greg Kerkvliet vs. 29. Brandon Metz (ND State)