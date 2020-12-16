Nine Nittany Lions earn defensive All-Big Ten honors

Penn State’s defense racked up the all-conference honors Wednesday.
Defensive ends Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh led the way earning first-team honors. Both have 6.5 tackles for a loss this season. Toney leads the team in sacks with four.
You can find a full list of Penn State’s defensive all-Big Ten picks below courtesy of Penn State athletics:
Shaka Toney
First Team All-Big Ten (Coaches & Media)
Jayson Oweh
First Team All-Big Ten (Coaches), Second Team All-Big Ten (Media)
Jaquan Brisker
Third Team All-Big Ten (Coaches), Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Media)
Joey Porter Jr.
Third Team All-Big Ten (Media), Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Coaches)
Lamont Wade
Third Team All-Big Ten (Media), Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Coaches)
Tariq Castro-Fields
Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Coaches & Media)
PJ Mustipher
Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Coaches & Media)
Antonio Shelton
Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Coaches & Media)
Brandon Smith
Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Coaches & Media)