(WTAJ) — Penn State wrestler Nick Lee has been named co-Big Ten Wrestler of the week.

Lee is ranked no. 2 nationally at the 141 weight class. He is 16-0 overall and has four pins, seven techs and four majors this season. Lee’s career record is 79-11.

Penn State hosts No. 3 Ohio State in the 2020 BJC Dual next Saturday, Feb. 15, at 7:30 p.m