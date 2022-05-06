Last week during the NFL draft, eight Penn State football players were selected, and several more signed as undrafted free agents or earned camp invites. This weekend many made their debuts as teams began hosting rookie minicamps.

JAHAN DOTSON – Washington Commanders

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson was the 16th overall pick of the Washington Commanders. Dotson debuted in his Washington no. 1 jersey. Dotson returns to Happy Valley this weekend for Penn State’s graduation. He told the media he’d planned to skip the ceremony for practice, but head coach Ron Rivera insisted he go.

“Many people in my family haven’t achieved this goal,” he said. “It’s pretty big to achieve this goal of graduating college. It’s going to be a really cool moment and an end to a great week.”

JAQUAN BRISKER – Chicago Bears

The second round pick of the Chicago Bears, Jaquan Brisker will don no. 9. Brisker, considered by some, to be the top safety in the draft, said Friday he’s excited to be part of the historic franchise’s next chapter.

“I think it’s a great opportunity,” he said. “A new staff, a lot of new people, and a lot of new faces. I think everybody wants to change this around and that’s what they brought me in here to do and change it around. Me coming in with the new staff, a lot of new players, new people, so it fits right. So, it’s a great opportunity.”

Chicago fired head coach Matt Nagy after the 2021 season and hired former Colts’ defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.



JOHN HARRAR – Philadelphia Eagles

Nittany Lion big man John Harrar was seen catching passes Friday. He was a minicamp invite of the Philadelphia Eagles. Harrar a rebounding machine on the Nittany Lions’ basketball squad did have an offer to play football at Army out of high school.