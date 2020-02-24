News and Notes: Penn State’s Myreon Jones still “day-to-day”

Penn State basketball coach Pat Chambers did not give any significant update on the availability of the team’s second leading scorer Monday.

Chambers spoke for about 15 minutes in his weekly press conference Monday afternoon. He said Jones is still “day-to-day” and did not give any update on whether or not Jones will play Wednesday night against Rutgers. You can see his full response in the video above.

Penn State hoops dropped to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top-25 Monday. The Nittany Lions did rank No. 9 in the country last week, but dropped because of last week’s losses to Illinois and Indiana.

Penn State lost both games by eight points.