News and Notes for Penn State Weekly Press Conference

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — James Franklin held his weekly press conference this week after a 79-7 win over Idaho.

Here are some things Franklin touched on:

James Franklin was really impressed with Nick Eury on Saturday. He says he is a total team guy.

Dude is a legend https://t.co/CUFWVTaPp9 — Antonio (@_groovy55) September 3, 2019

Coach Franklin also announced the players of the week for the offense, defense, and special teams.

James Franklin: Offensive players of the week: KJ Hamler and Mike Miranda



Defensive: Yetur Gross Matos and John Reid



Special Teams: Jordan Stout and Jonathan Sutherland — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) September 3, 2019

There was no update on Pat Freiermuth leaving the game early last week. Coach Franklin doesn’t typically give injury updates.

Coach Franklin also announced Damion Barber was suspended for last week’s game against Idaho.

Damion Barber did not play last week due to violation of team rules. Will play this week. — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) September 3, 2019

The 1994 Penn State team will be on in attendance for this week’s game against Buffalo. They will be honored at halftime.