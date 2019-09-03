1  of  3
Breaking News
BREAKING: Woman chokes, has seizure at popular Altoona restaurant 1 dead, 6 injured after SUV crashes into ambulance in Saint Marys Norfolk Southern lays off 100 more Juniata Locomotive employees
Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian as it heads towards the US

News and Notes for Penn State Weekly Press Conference

Nittany Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 17: James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates after a 52 yard touchdown pass in the first half during the game against the Temple Owls on September 17, 2016 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — James Franklin held his weekly press conference this week after a 79-7 win over Idaho.

Here are some things Franklin touched on:

James Franklin was really impressed with Nick Eury on Saturday. He says he is a total team guy.

Coach Franklin also announced the players of the week for the offense, defense, and special teams.

There was no update on Pat Freiermuth leaving the game early last week. Coach Franklin doesn’t typically give injury updates.

Coach Franklin also announced Damion Barber was suspended for last week’s game against Idaho.

The 1994 Penn State team will be on in attendance for this week’s game against Buffalo. They will be honored at halftime.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss