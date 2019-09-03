News and Notes for Penn State Weekly Press Conference

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — James Franklin held his weekly press conference this week after a 79-7 win over Idaho.
Here are some things Franklin touched on:
James Franklin was really impressed with Nick Eury on Saturday. He says he is a total team guy.
Coach Franklin also announced the players of the week for the offense, defense, and special teams.
There was no update on Pat Freiermuth leaving the game early last week. Coach Franklin doesn’t typically give injury updates.
Coach Franklin also announced Damion Barber was suspended for last week’s game against Idaho.
The 1994 Penn State team will be on in attendance for this week’s game against Buffalo. They will be honored at halftime.