NCAA wrestling: Penn State advances 7 to quarterfinals

ST. LOUIS (WTAJ) – Penn State wrestling sits in second place entering the second day of the NCAA tournament.

Out of nine competitors, seven Penn State wrestlers advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals.

To highlight the day’s performance, 157-pounder Brady Berge might have walked away with the team’s top upset of the day. The 12-seed defeated Punxsutawney native Kaleb Young of Iowa. Young was the No. 5 seed in the bracket.

Berge’s win could have team score implications with the Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions fighting for the top spot.

The current team standings after Thursday’s rounds are as follows:

Iowa 33.5 Penn State 28 Missouri 23.5 North Carolina State 21 Oklahoma State 20

You can find a full catalog of results of Penn State wrestlers at the NCAA Division I championships below courtesy of Penn State athletics:

125: #23 Robert Howard, Fr., Cranford, N.J.

Rd. 1: #10 Malik Heinselman, Ohio State – W, 6-4 dec.

Rd. 2: #7 Taylor LaMont, Utah Valley – L, 1-2 dec.

Cn. 2: #24 Fabian Gutierrez, Chattanooga – tomorrow

133: #2 Roman Bravo-Young, Jr., Tucson, Ariz.

Rd. 1: #31 Sean Carter, Appalachian State – W, 20-5 (TF; 7:00)

Rd. 2: #18 Kyle Burwick, Wisconsin – W, 11-3 maj. dec.

Qtrs: #10 Louie Hayes, Virginia – tomorrow

141: #2 Nick Lee, Sr., Evansville, Ind.

Rd. 1: #31 Julian Flores, Drexel – W, 18-0 (TF; 2:33)

Rd. 2: #15 Clay Carlson, South Dakota State – W, 14-3 maj. dec.

Qtrs: #10 Zach Sherman, North Carolina – tomorrow

157: #12 Brady Berge, Jr., Mantorville, Minn.

Rd. 1: #21 Andrew Cerniglia, Navy – W, 12-4 maj. dec.

Rd. 2: #5 Kaleb Young, Iowa – W, 3-2 dec.

Qtrs: #4 Jesse Dellavecchia, Rider – tomorrow

165: #23 Joe Lee, Fr., Evansville, Ind. — DNP

Rd. 1: #10 Travis Wittlake, Oklahoma State – L, 1-8 dec.

Cn. 1: #26 Andrew Nicholson, Chattanooga – L, 4-10 dec.

174: #3 Carter Starocci, Fr., Erie, Pa.

Rd. 1: #30 Victor Marcelli, Virginia – W, 10-2 maj. dec.

Rd. 2: #14 Hayden Hastings, Wyoming – W, 8-2 dec.

Qtrs: #6 Andrew McNally, Kent State – tomorrow

184: #1 Aaron Brooks, So., Hagerstown, Md.

Rd. 1: #32 Jhaquan Anderson, Gardner-Webb – W, 17-1 (TF; 5:25)

Rd. 2: #17 Owen Webster, Minnesota – W, 5-0 dec.

Qtrs: #8 Taylor Venz, Nebraska – tomorrow

197: #15 Michael Beard, Fr., Pottstown, Pa.

Rd. 1: #18 Jacob Kosar, Navy – W, 14-4 maj. dec.

Rd. 2: #31 Owen Pentz, North Dakota State – W, 17-8 maj. dec.

Qtrs: #26 Jake Woodly, Oklahoma – tomorrow

285: #9 Greg Kerkvliet, Fr., Grove Heights, Minn.

Rd. 1: #24 Johnathan Birchmeier, Navy – W, 18-0 (TF; 2:17)

Rd. 2: #8 Jordan Wood, Lehigh – W, 12-2 maj. dec.

Qtrs: #1 Gable Steveson, Minnesota – tomorrow