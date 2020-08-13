NCAA council recommends extended competing clock and eligibility for athletes

Postponing fall sports in the Big Ten and Pac-12 left student-athletes with plenty of questions. Soon, they could have some of those questions answered.
The NCAA Division I Council recommended a few emergency rule changes to the Board of Directors Wednesday for athletes who have had seasons affected by COVID-19.
The changes include extending eligibility by another season if the athletes participated in 50 percent or less of the maximum number of competitions allowed in their sport. It also extends an athletes’ “clock” or five-year period for Division I eligibility.
These changes are not approved or final yet. The Division I Board of Directors are set to meet and discuss the council’s recommendations on Aug. 21.
You can read a more detailed description of the possible NCAA emergency rule changes here.